How could the debate over trans women in sports impact the midterms?

by TheHill.com - 04/15/22 11:10 AM ET

Republicans are zeroing in on the debate surrounding trans women in sports in hopes of revving up their conservative base ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The debate is emerging as the latest flashpoint in the country’s culture wars, with conservatives calling on transgender women to be banned from competing in women’s sports. University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the latest transgender athlete caught in the debate’s crosshairs after she became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division 1 national championship in any sport earlier this month.

Ohio Senate candidate Jane Timken invoked Thomas in a campaign ad criticizing rules allowing transgender women being allowed to compete in women’s sports. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who has been floated as a potential 2024 presidential contender, has also focused on the issue. In January, she rolled out an ad promoting legislation that would block transgender girls from playing on female sports teams at school.

