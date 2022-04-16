Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio Gov. Mark DeWine (R) announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been experiencing mild symptoms, his office said in a Twitter thread.

“Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician,” his team wrote. “Governor DeWine has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat.”

DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment Friday evening and is also in quarantine.

Both DeWine and his wife are fully vaccinated, each having received the two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.

DeWine also tested positive for the virus in August 2020, but it was later proven to be a false positive.