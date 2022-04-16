Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
Ohio Gov. Mark DeWine (R) announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been experiencing mild symptoms, his office said in a Twitter thread.
“Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician,” his team wrote. “Governor DeWine has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat.”
DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment Friday evening and is also in quarantine.
Both DeWine and his wife are fully vaccinated, each having received the two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.
DeWine also tested positive for the virus in August 2020, but it was later proven to be a false positive.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.