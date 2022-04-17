Protests stemming from fatal Grand Rapids police shooting stretch into fifth day

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. late Saturday to protest the police shooting death of Patrick Lyoya earlier this month, marking the fifth consecutive day of marches.

As many as 500 people joined in the protest, which began around 5 p.m. and lasted about five hours. No physical altercations between protestors and police were reported, according to multiple local news reports.

Lyoya’s death sparked outrage within the community, leading protestors from across the Midwest to join in the protests. Demonstrators were reportedly seen locking arms in front of the police headquarters and yelling at officers gathered at an intersection. They chanted “Justice for Patrick,” “Whose streets, our streets” and “Black lives matter” during the march.

Michigan State Police on bikes blocked protesters from walking toward Van Andel Arena where Kid Rock was performing, according to the local news operations.

Around 10 p.m., some protestors ended the evening with music and dancing near Rosa Parks Circle.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, was stopped by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4 regarding an issue with his license plate. According to videos later released by police , Lyoya got out of the car to talk to the officer, who asked for identification. Lyoya was seen telling a passenger in the vehicle to retrieve his license and closed the door without getting it, stepping away from the vehicle.

When the officer moved to intercept him, Lyoya ran.

After a brief pursuit, the officer could be seen bringing Lyoya to the ground, where there was a brief struggle, with the officer seeming to miss two times with his taser and telling Lyoya to stop grabbing it.

The video then showed the officer firing a single shot into the back of Lyoya’s head. The officer still has yet to be identified.

Protests began last Tuesday and have continued each day following his death.