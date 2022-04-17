trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Ukrainian prime minister: More sanctions, ammunition, finances needed

by Sarakshi Rai - 04/17/22 10:41 AM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At right is Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in an interview on Sunday that Ukraine needs “more ammunition” and “more sanctions” from its allies in the West as Russia’s invasion approaches its second month.

Shmyhal told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” that “we need more ammunition to protect our country and European borders. We need more finances to support our people, our refugees, our internally displaced persons, to save our economy for future recovery.”

According to Shmyhal, Ukrainian officials will request more financial assistance at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Washington D.C.

“We need more money for executing our humanitarian and social obligations,” he said. “Now, only half of our economy is working. So we ask for financial support.”

He also told Stephanopoulos that Ukraine has a budget deficit equaling approximately $5 billions dollars a month during the war.

He added that he hopes the aid will be sent soon as the country is “absolutely prepared for this fight” against the Russian attacks.

Shmyhal noted that “no one big city in Ukraine has fallen” and the besieged city of Mariupol has not yet fallen despite Russian attacks.

His comments come as the Biden administration last Wednesday unveiled $800 million in military equipment to Ukraine as Russia prepares to launch an offensive in the eastern part of the country.

The U.S. has rushed over $3.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including $2.6 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Tags ABC News George Stephanopoulos refugees Russia-Ukraine war ukraine

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. For Easter, Trump plays Judas
  2. McCarthy says Russia would not have ...
  3. Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of ...
  4. Psaki pushes back against Fox ...
  5. ‘Saturday Night Live’ offers ...
  6. GOP shadow primary gains steam ahead ...
  7. Putin’s gambit: To kill a president
  8. McCarthy sees ‘opportunity’ to be ...
  9. Focus on Jan. 6 ‘Stop the ...
  10. Russia committed to compelling ...
  11. Zelensky: Russia killing Ukrainian ...
  12. Russia pushes Finland, Sweden into ...
  13. Ohio politics: A cesspool of GOP ...
  14. Upton says it will be ‘hard to ...
  15. Mental illness may raise risk of ...
  16. Another Russian general killed amid ...
  17. With Elon Musk as an example, should ...
  18. Hispanics are abandoning Biden in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video