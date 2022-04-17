Ukrainian prime minister: More sanctions, ammunition, finances needed

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in an interview on Sunday that Ukraine needs “more ammunition” and “more sanctions” from its allies in the West as Russia’s invasion approaches its second month.

Shmyhal told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” that “we need more ammunition to protect our country and European borders. We need more finances to support our people, our refugees, our internally displaced persons, to save our economy for future recovery.”

According to Shmyhal, Ukrainian officials will request more financial assistance at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Washington D.C.

“We need more money for executing our humanitarian and social obligations,” he said. “Now, only half of our economy is working. So we ask for financial support.”

He also told Stephanopoulos that Ukraine has a budget deficit equaling approximately $5 billions dollars a month during the war.

He added that he hopes the aid will be sent soon as the country is “absolutely prepared for this fight” against the Russian attacks.

Shmyhal noted that “no one big city in Ukraine has fallen” and the besieged city of Mariupol has not yet fallen despite Russian attacks.

His comments come as the Biden administration last Wednesday unveiled $800 million in military equipment to Ukraine as Russia prepares to launch an offensive in the eastern part of the country.

The U.S. has rushed over $3.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including $2.6 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.