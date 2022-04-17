Scottish leader Sturgeon reported to police for face mask violation

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to authorities for an apparent COVID-19 face mask violation.

In a statement to the BBC, a Scottish police spokesperson confirmed that they have received a complaint on Sturgeon.

“We can confirm that we have received a complaint which is currently being assessed,” the Scottish police spokesperson said.

Video circulated through social media on Saturday showing Sturgeon maskless at a local barbershop during a campaign visit. Sturgeon, who has held office since 2014, is seen taking selfies with customers at the business.

Sturgeon posted a clip through her official social media accounts of her interacting with customers at the barbershop wearing a mask.

A Scottish National Party (SNP) spokesperson told The Guardian that Sturgeon was notified that masks were to be worn in the business and then put one on a few seconds later.

“The first minister was invited into the barbers during an outdoor visit on the street. Within a few seconds, she realised she hadn’t put her mask back on and immediately put it on,” an SNP spokesperson told the outlet.

Masks are still required to be worn indoors until Monday when the requirement becomes guidance, BBC noted.

Scottish Conservative party’s health spokesperson ​​Dr. Sandesh Gulhane said Sturgeon’s maskless appearance was “blatant hypocrisy.”

“The video clearly shows Nicola Sturgeon isn’t practicing what she preaches on facemasks,” Gulhane said in a statement. “She’s happy virtue signalling for official photos but behind closed doors it’s clear she doesn’t believe in her own rules so why should anyone else.”

“The public, who have been under these legal Covid restrictions for over two years, deserve an apology for this rule break.”

This isn’t the first time Sturgeon, who’s seeking reelection, has broken COVID-19 protocol.

The Scottish leader apologized to the public in December 2020 for breaking virus protocol by taking off her mask at a funeral, BBC noted.