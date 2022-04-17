trending:

News

High tide helps free cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/17/22 4:43 PM ET
AP/Julio Cortez

A high tide has helped float the Ever Forward cargo ship that has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland for a month.

The executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, William Doyle, said in a social media post Sunday that the ship was able to be refloated thanks to help from dredging, tugs and barges.

“A tremendous team effort with a little help from the Easter Sunday rising tide in the Chesapeake Bay.  The Evergreen, Ever Forward has been reflaoted,” William Doyle wrote. 

“Outstanding team effort led by Donjon-Smit, LLC, the salvage manager.  This was a #jonesact effort using every facet of the sector including dredging, marine construction, tugs, barges (deck  barges, crane barges, and pull barges).” 

“The US Coast Guard as the lead federal agency, and leader of the Unified Command, exhibited outstanding leadership,”  Doyle said. “So many good people and companies to thank on this effort!”

The Ever Foward cargo ship became stuck last month after missing a turn leaving Baltimore for Norfolk, NPR reported.

The cargo ship is owned by Evergreen Marine Corps, a Taiwan-based container shipping company, The Washington Post reported

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

