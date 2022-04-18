Zelensky on Russian military actions in southern Ukraine: ‘This is nothing be deliberate terror’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is describing Russia’s weekend attacks on his country’s southern cities as “nothing but deliberate terror.”

During an address on Sunday evening, Zelensky decried what he called an intentional effort on the part of Russian leaders to target citizens and strike fear into the heart of Ukrainians as fighting the country’s Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions intensifies.

“Torture chambers are built there,” Zelensky said. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.

The Ukrainian president said Russia’s recent offensive amounts to “nothing but deliberate terror.”

“Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighborhoods, against ordinary civilians,” he said, renewing calls for Western nations to increase financial pressure on Russia to stop the invasion.

“Everyone in Europe and America already sees Russia openly using energy to destabilize Western societies,” Zelensky said. “All of this requires greater speed from Western countries in preparing a new, powerful package of sanctions.”

The eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol is reportedly on the verge of falling and, while six people were killed and at least 11 in the western city of Lviv on Sunday after a rare Russian missile strike on the outskirts of a train complex.

Ukrainian officials have predicted an increase in fighting in the country’s Eastern regions in the coming days and weeks, while Russian military leaders warned over the weekend Ukrainian fighters Mariupol would be “eliminated” if they did not surrender.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.