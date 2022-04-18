Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at the White House Easter Egg Roll
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will speak at the Easter “Eggucation roll” — as this year’s Easter Egg Roll is themed. The White House expects about 30,000 attendees at the event featuring children’s activities.
The event is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.