News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at the White House Easter Egg Roll

by TheHill.com - 04/18/22 10:03 AM ET
Kids roll eggs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 18, 2022, during the White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will speak at the Easter “Eggucation roll” — as this year’s Easter Egg Roll is themed. The White House expects about 30,000 attendees at the event featuring children’s activities.

The event is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden District of Columbia Easter Egg Roll Education Holidays Jill Biden Joe Biden United States Washington D.C. white house

