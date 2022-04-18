On the lawn: Biden touts investments in infrastructure

President Biden is traveling this week to tout his administration’s investments in infrastructure and show off some wins for Democrats with the midterm elections just several months away.

He heads to New Hampshire on Tuesday to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure law and talk about work to strengthen supply chains and lower prices for working families. Biden will make a similar stop on Thursday in Portland, Oregon, where he’s also set to talk about infrastructure investments.

He’s marking Earth Day on Friday in Seattle, where he is expected to talk about lowering costs for Americans and growing a clean energy economy.

To kick off the week, the Bidens hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll with a school-focused theme. Monday’s Easter Egg Roll was the first held since Biden took office, as it was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.