Fox’s Kennedy knocks ‘big commie’ Bruce Springsteen

Fox News personality Lisa Kennedy took a shot at legendary singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen after the network returned from a commercial break by playing one of the hit musician’s most famous tunes.

As afternoon talk program “Outnumbered” returned from a break on Monday, Fox News crews played Springsteen’s hit song “Glory Days” while cameras panned across the studio and back on the panel.

Kennedy cracked a smirk and tilted her head as the camera brought her into focus.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who was a guest on Monday’s program, asked Kennedy, “You don’t like that?”

“I don’t like Bruce Springsteen,” she said. “I think he’s a big commie.”

Instant laughter erupted across the couch in the network’s New York City studios.

“I like ‘Glory Days,’ I like ‘Born in the USA,’ la la la la la … all of that,” she continued. “But he turned into a massive pinko.”

Springsteen, one of the most successful recording artists in American history, has been outspoken on issues of political relevance for decades. He has campaigned with several Democratic candidates and hosted a podcast with former President Obama during which the two men discussed race, religion, politics and pop culture.

Last year, Springsteen joined Joni Mitchell and Neil Young in their boycott of Spotify over allegations of COVID-19 misinformation on its podcasts.

In 2021, Springsteen blasted GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and “our ex-fearless leader,” in reference to former President Trump in saying the results could be “treacherous” if those leaders were “deciding the fate of the American experiment.”