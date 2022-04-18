Elon Musk says he doesn’t own a house, spends a lot of time in ‘friends’ spare bedrooms’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an interview that he doesn’t own a residential property, adding that he spends his much of his time in his friends’ “spare bedrooms”

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” Musk said in a TED talk interview published on Sunday. “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”

Musk answered the question when he was asked about wealth disparity in the U.S. between average Americans and billionaires.

“For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case,” Musk added.

Musk also said he does not consider his own personal consumption to be high except for the use of a private plane.

“But if I don’t use the plane then I have less hours to work,” Musk said in the interview.

Musk, who also is the CEO of SpaceX, has made headlines for his attempt to buy social media giant Twitter for $43 billion.

“I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced,” Musk wrote in a letter to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor.

Days later, Twitter announced it has adopted a poison bill to block Musk’s attempt at a takeover of the company. The poison pill plan will expire within a year.