China pledges to strengthen Russia ties amid war in Ukraine

Chinese officials have pledged to strengthen ties with their Russian counterparts amid Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

In a statement on Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry said that its Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng met with Russia’s ambassador to China, Andrey Ivanovich Denisov, and the two leaders discussed views on bilateral relations and international and regional situations.

Le brought up how China and Russia have maintained a high level of developmental and strategic relationship in various fields over the past years, citing a nearly 30 percent increase in trade between the two countries this year that totaled $38.3 billion.

“No matter how the international landscape may change, China will continue to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia for win-win cooperation, jointly safeguard the common interests of the two countries and promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind,” Le said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Denisov said Russia plans to continue its partnership with its Chinese counterparts.

“Russia always regards developing relations with China as its diplomatic priority and is ready to further deepen bilateral comprehensive strategic coordination and all-round practical cooperation in the direction set by the two heads of state, so as to continuously benefit the two peoples and safeguard international equity and justice,” Denisov said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has killed thousands on both sides and led nearly 5 million refugees to flee Ukraine.

China has remained on Russia’s side throughout the duration of the invasion, also vocally opposing the sanctions Western powers and companies imposed on Russia.