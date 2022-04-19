National Right to Life endorses Herschel Walker

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker received an endorsement Tuesday from a prominent anti-abortion organization.

“National Right to Life is pleased to endorse Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate,” Carol Tobias, the organization’s president, said in a statement.

“Herschel Walker will be a most effective champion for unborn babies and their mothers in Washington and he has demonstrated the passion and perseverance it takes to win the critically important Georgia Senate race.”

The National Right to Life Committee (NRLC) pointed to Walker’s support for various anti-abortion issues in the statement endorsing him, including his opposition to using tax dollars to pay for abortions or fund abortion providers.

The organization also highlighted Walker’s opposition to the Women’s Health Protection Act, which his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) co-sponsored. The bill was endorsed by the White House last week and would statutorily protect both a person’s ability to seek an abortion and the ability of health care providers to provide abortion services.

“Georgia deserves a pro-life senator like Herschel Walker who is committed to building a culture of life,” Tobias said in the NRLC’s endorsement announcement. “Walker’s stance for life stands in stark contrast to the out-of-touch record of Warnock who supports abortion for any reason until birth.”

Walker, a former professional football player who received former President Trump’s endorsement shortly after he entered the race last summer, is a front-runner in Georgia’s GOP Senate primary, set for May 24.

A Hill-Emerson College poll conducted earlier this month showed that Walker is narrowly leading Warnock among Georgia voters in a head-to-head race.

The Georgia Senate race is set to be one of the most-watched midterm races in the country. President Biden narrowly won the state in 2020, and Warnock, as well as Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), won their seats in extremely tight runoff races in January 2021.