Illinois governor lifts mask mandate for public transportation

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has lifted the state’s mask mandate for public transportation after a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) transportation mask requirement.

“Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation,” Pritzker wrote in a statement on Tuesday upon issuing his executive order.

Pritzker signed an order in February imposing a face mask requirement for health care settings and on public transportation.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” Pritzker said in the statement. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

In a separate statement, Illinois Department of Public Health acting Director Amaal Tokars said the department will still monitor the spread of the virus in the state and keep health care officials informed.

“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes,” Tokars said.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that it is no longer enforcing the federal government’s mask mandate for travel after the CDC’s directive was struck down.

Multiple companies, such as Amtrak, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest have moved to make masks optional for employees and passengers on their services.

Mobile transportation companies Uber and Lyft also announced Tuesday that passengers will not be required to wear a mask during rides.