Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer charged with perjury, obstruction of justice

One of the organizers of Canada’s trucker convoy protest has been charged with perjury and obstruction of justice, the Canadian Press reported.

Pat King was charged with three counts of each on Tuesday, adding to the 10 charges he already faces for his role in the protest against COVID-19 restrictions, including mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order.

King was arrested on Feb. 18 and was denied bail on Feb. 25.

The Epoch Times noted that King is the last of the high-profile Canadian protesters to be arrested and charged.

Police in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa began arresting people involved in the protest, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” in mid-February. The protests, which went on for three weeks, disrupted the city and led police to block off sections of Ottawa.

A spokesperson for another organizer, Tamara Lich, slammed her arrest, calling it “absolutely baseless and a disgrace to any liberal democracy, although not a surprise.”

A similar protest in the U.S., the “People’s Convoy,” caused chaos in Washington, D.C., last month before heading to California.