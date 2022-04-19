Indianapolis casino executive pleads guilty to funneling money to county GOP

Authorities said two men pleaded guilty on Monday to federal crimes for being involved in a political contribution scheme.

According to a Department of Justice statement, John Keeler, former vice president and general counsel of gaming company New Centaur LLC, pleaded guilty to creating false statements on the casino’s corporate tax return by concealing contributions to a local political party as deductible business expenses.

Darryl Brent Waltz, former Indiana state senator and a 2016 congressional candidate, pleaded guilty last week to making and receiving illegal conduit contributions through sham donors and making false statements to the FBI as well.

Authorities said that Keeler funneled $41,000 of his corporate funds to Kelley Rogers, a Maryland-based political consultant, and an entity under his control to contribute funds toward multiple local GOP committees.

Keeler used his company to falsely report political contributions to the IRS as a deductible business expense, according to court documents.

Waltz allegedly funneled up to $40,500 in illegal conduit contributions to his congressional campaign, noting that Rogers and Waltz directed corporate funds from Keeler’s company into Waltz’s campaign through several straw contributors and through Waltz himself.

Waltz also lied and misled federal authorities who were investigating the matter, court documents said.

Waltz, 48, faces a possible 10-year prison sentence for the crimes he committed, and Keeler, 72, faces a three-year prison sentence.

Both men will be sentenced at a later court date, the statement noted.