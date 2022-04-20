A$AP Rocky detained in connection to November 2021 shooting

Authorities have detained Rakim Mayers, better known as rapper A$AP Rocky, in connection with a November 2021 shooting,

Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News on Wednesday that the “Peso” singer was arrested and detained by authorities after arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested the rapper with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

Mayers’s attorney, Alan Jackson, told the media outlet that his client was arrested by authorities.

Sources said that LAPD had been investigating Mayers’s involvement in a shooting incident last November.

A victim told LAPD that the rapper, along with two other individuals, approached him with a visible firearm on the night of November 6, according to NBC News.

According to the police records, the victim said Rocky fired three to fours shots at him, with one of the bullets grazing his left hand.

This isn’t the first time A$AP Rocky has run into trouble with law enforcement.

Mayers, a member of Harlem, N.Y.-based hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, was arrested by Swedish authorities in 2019 after getting into an altercation with two individuals who were harassing him and his entourage.

Former President Trump publicly vouched for Swedish counterparts to release the rapper out of detainment, also offering to post the rapper’s bail as well.

Rocky and his girlfriend, Pop music star and fashion mogul Rihanna, are currently expecting their first child together, announcing her pregnancy earlier this year.

The Hill has reached out the LAPD and A$SAP Rocky’s attorneys for comment.