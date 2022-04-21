trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Biden’s approval ratings could make the difference in midterm races

by TheHill.com - 04/21/22 9:42 AM ET

As Democrat and Republican lawmakers gear up for the upcoming midterm elections, it’s clear that President Biden’s approval ratings and track record in his first year in office will play a sizable impact.

The Hill’s editor in chief, Bob Cusack, and national politics reporter Julia Manchester sit down to discuss the administration’s pandemic response, botched pullout from Afghanistan, inflation, and the still looming presence of COVID-19 — and what it could all mean for November’s midterms.

Watch the first episode in a new conversational series unpacking the upcoming midterms above.

Tags 2022 midterms Approval ratings Biden Biden polls Bob Cusack Joe Biden

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Effort to boot Greene from ballot ...
  2. McCarthy denies saying Trump should ...
  3. All hope isn’t lost for Democrats ...
  4. Pelosi: FAA’s apparent failure to ...
  5. Sen. Lee: Post-election texts with ...
  6. Secretly recorded call adds to ...
  7. Explained: DeSantis’s effort to end ...
  8. Trump: Piers Morgan ‘went out of ...
  9. Supreme Court upholds Puerto Rico’s ...
  10. Biden appeal of judge’s mask ...
  11. Piers Morgan talks tense fight with ...
  12. Texas and Florida take steps to limit ...
  13. Here’s where America’s immigrants ...
  14. Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of ...
  15. Musk says Twitter is biased against ...
  16. McCarthy ramps up Ukraine blame game ...
  17. Video shows Bill O’Reilly berating ...
  18. Rising: April 21, 2022
Load more

Video

See all Video