Biden’s approval ratings could make the difference in midterm races

As Democrat and Republican lawmakers gear up for the upcoming midterm elections, it’s clear that President Biden’s approval ratings and track record in his first year in office will play a sizable impact.

The Hill’s editor in chief, Bob Cusack, and national politics reporter Julia Manchester sit down to discuss the administration’s pandemic response, botched pullout from Afghanistan, inflation, and the still looming presence of COVID-19 — and what it could all mean for November’s midterms.

Watch the first episode in a new conversational series unpacking the upcoming midterms above.