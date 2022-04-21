trending:

Watch live: IRS commissioner Charles Rettig testifies before House panel

by TheHill.com - 04/21/22 9:53 AM ET
An IRS Form 1040 for 2021 is arranged for a photo illustration on Friday, April 15, 2022.
IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig and Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins will testify on Thursday in a public Zoom hearing of the Government Operations Subcommittee on the agency’s ability to perform its expected functions as new returns to taxpayers come due.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Watch live in the video above.

