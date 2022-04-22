Watch live: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at hearing challenging her House candidacy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) will testify Friday in federal court in a hearing on a lawsuit that is seeking to remove her from the ballot for allegedly helping to facilitate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
