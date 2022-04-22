trending:

Watch live: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at hearing challenging her House candidacy

by TheHill.com - 04/22/22 9:12 AM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 to release a report about those who were arrested for Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Greg Nash

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) will testify Friday in federal court in a hearing on a lawsuit that is seeking to remove her from the ballot for allegedly helping to facilitate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Georgia hearings January 6 Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene United States

