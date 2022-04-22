trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on lowering costs amid record inflation

by TheHill.com - 04/22/22 1:30 PM ET
Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster

President Biden will speak in Auburn, Wash., Friday afternoon about his administration’s efforts to fight inflation for U.S. consumers and urge Congress to act on proposals to lower health care and energy costs.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Auburn consumer prices cost of living economy Inflation Joe Biden United States Washington

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  2. Florida releases examples from banned ...
  3. Biden rips GOP for targeting Disney
  4. Biden job approval second lowest ...
  5. ‘I’ve had it’: More McCarthy ...
  6. Destroying democracy to save ...
  7. Greene lawyer argues her efforts to ...
  8. The Memo: Biden faces mutiny on Title ...
  9. Trump and McCarthy spoke by phone ...
  10. Kinzinger: McCarthy audio shows GOP ...
  11. Tulsi Gabbard demands retraction of ...
  12. Obama says he has regrets surrounding ...
  13. Trump lashes out at Georgia officials ...
  14. Crist defends Disney, says DeSantis ...
  15. Supreme Court upholds Puerto Rico’s ...
  16. Tennessee passes bill requiring drunk ...
  17. Stunned lawmakers want investigation ...
  18. 5 takeaways from Pennsylvania’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video