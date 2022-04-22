Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on lowering costs amid record inflation
President Biden will speak in Auburn, Wash., Friday afternoon about his administration’s efforts to fight inflation for U.S. consumers and urge Congress to act on proposals to lower health care and energy costs.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
