Ukrainian lawmaker: Russia ‘clearly targeted’ building with civilians in Odessa

A Ukrainian lawmaker said on Sunday that Russian forces “clearly targeted” a building with civilians in Odesa in the latest phase of Moscow’s invasion, which is now in its third month.

“They bombed Odessa, which is a southern city on the Black Sea, yesterday with missiles and the missile clearly targeted … the building where civilians were at, killing [a] 3-month-old child,” Ukrainian Parliament member Yevheniia Kravchuk said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We need more weapons,” she said. “Because right now Russians are putting artillery, tanks, everything they have and also they bombed civilians to terrorize the whole country.”

“We are capable of winning and we’re capable of kicking Russians out because that’s the way how to end this — to end this war,” Kravchuk added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced earlier Sunday that a baby girl was among the eight people killed in a Russian missile strike targeting Odesa.

Zelensky said that Russian forces launched the missile strike from the Caspian Sea region and at least 18 other civilians were wounded in the attack.

He added that five additional missiles struck the city, hitting “the usual apartment house, the usual high-rise building.”

The New York Times noted that Images from the scene shared on the city government’s Telegram account showed a damaged Odesa housing complex with plumes of thick, black smoke emanating from it.