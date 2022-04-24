GOP lawmaker defends McCarthy’s Trump comments: ‘You have to put it into the context of when it was given’

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday defended House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after it was reported McCarthy said he would advise then-President Trump to resign if Trump was impeached following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

McCaul said on “Fox News Sunday” regarding McCarthy’s comments that “you have to put it into the context of when it was given.”

“This was literally right after Jan. 6. It was a very dark day and a very shocking day. A lot of emotions flying high,” the lawmaker said. “What Kevin was doing was gaming out various options, like, ‘Hey what if he got impeached in the House and then the Senate convicted? Would it be better for him to resign?'”

The New York Times last week released bombshell audio recordings of a Republican conference call on Jan. 10, 2021, just days after the riot at the Capitol.

“What I think I’m going to do, is I’m going to call him,” McCarthy said during the call, according to the recording. “The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign. I mean, that would be my take, but I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.”

Trump, who has pushed back ferociously against numerous Republicans who have not unconditionally supported him, has said he “didn’t like the call.”

But the two GOP leaders said their relationship was still good following the news.

McCaul on Sunday said McCarthy would still be Speaker if Republicans take back the majority in the midterms.

“Kevin has put one goal and one goal only in his mind, and that’s taking back the majority,” McCaul said.