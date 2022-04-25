trending:

News

Watch live: Democratic Senate candidates debate in Pennsylvania

by The Hill Staff - 04/25/22 5:00 AM ET

The four Democratic candidates competing for the party’s nomination in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race will participate in a debate on Monday evening at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

