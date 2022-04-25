O’Rourke announces positive COVID test
Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19.
“In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings,” O’Rourke said in a tweet.
O’Rourke said he tested negative on Sunday before getting a positive test on Monday.
He said he has mild symptoms and will be adhering to public health guidelines.
O’Rourke’s positive test comes after he made a campaign stop in Livingston, Texas, on Sunday.
The Democratic candidate is challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in November’s midterm elections.
A Lyceum poll from earlier this month showed that Abbott was just 2 points ahead of O’Rourke in a face-to-face match-up, with a margin of error of just more than 3 percentage points. Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 last year.
