O’Rourke announces positive COVID test

by Julia Manchester - 04/25/22 3:08 PM ET
Associated Press/LM Otero

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19. 

“In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings,” O’Rourke said in a tweet

O’Rourke said he tested negative on Sunday before getting a positive test on Monday. 

He said he has mild symptoms and will be adhering to public health guidelines. 

O’Rourke’s positive test comes after he made a campaign stop in Livingston, Texas, on Sunday. 

The Democratic candidate is challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in November’s midterm elections. 

Lyceum poll from earlier this month showed that Abbott was just 2 points ahead of O’Rourke in a face-to-face match-up, with a margin of error of just more than 3 percentage points. Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 last year. 

