Watch live: Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary debate

by The Hill staff - 04/25/22 8:00 PM ET

The five leading Republican candidates in their party’s Pennsylvania Senate primary will face off on Monday night.

Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz and Carla Sands will appear in the debate tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the video above.

The post-debate show can be watched in the video below:

