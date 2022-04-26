Poll finds overwhelming support for accepting Ukrainian refugees in US

An overwhelming majority of Americans say they would approve of “allowing up to 100,000” Ukrainian refugees into the United States, a new Gallup poll released Tuesday found.

According to the poll, 78 percent of Americans say they would approve of “allowing up to 100,000” Ukrainian refugees into the U.S., the highest percent approval that Gallup has found in its polling on refugee situations since 1939.

Support for Ukrainians has increased since the start of the invasion in February, with 62 percent of Americans saying they had a favorable view of Ukraine, a stark contrast to the 15 percent saying they view Russia favorably.

The previously highest support for accepting refugees was in 1999 when 66 percent approved of receiving “several hundred ethnic Albanian refugees from Kosovo.” The only other time the majority of Americans approved was in 2018, with 51 percent of Americans saying they backed taking in “thousands” of refugees from Honduras and other countries in Central America.

The support to allow Ukrainian refugees into the U.S. has been bipartisan, with 92 percent of Democrats, 79 percent of independents and 61 percent of Republicans approving.

While the gap between Democrats and Republicans is significant, there have been larger gaps between the two parties in the past.

In 2015, 60 percent of Americans said they oppose plans for the U.S. to take in at least 10,000 Syrian refugees trying to escape the civil war in their country. While the majority of Democrats, 57 percent, approved of the plan, only 15 percent of Republicans said the same, creating a 42-point gap.

More recently, in 2018, 82 percent of Democrats said they would approve of allowing Central American refugees to enter the U.S., while only 14 percent of Republicans said the same, creating a whopping 68-point gap.

The poll was conducted from April 1-19 and surveyed a random sample of 1,018 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.