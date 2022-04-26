trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Fox tops April cable news ratings rankings

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/26/22 2:21 PM ET
Getty Images

Fox News came in first place among the three major cable news channels in the monthly ratings for April, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

Fox ranked number one in all of basic cable in total day viewers for the 14th month in a row and notched 66 of the top 100 cable telecasts, gaining an average of 1.5 million total day viewers. In prime time, Fox netted an average of 2.4 million viewers, including 364,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

CNN averaged 582,000 total day viewers in April, and MSNBC came in second with 668,000. In prime time, MSNBC notched 1.1 million, while CNN averaged 694,000.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox’s top-rated prime-time program, averaged 3.4 million viewers and 560,000 in the demographic.

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s comment on Trump ...
  2. An ‘exhilarated’ McConnell said ...
  3. Manchin: Scaled-down bill should ...
  4. Harris tests positive for COVID-19
  5. Raskin responds to ...
  6. If found guilty, the Constitution ...
  7. Kemp holds wide lead in Georgia ...
  8. Delta to become first US carrier to ...
  9. Takeaways from Monday’s ...
  10. Supreme Court wrestles with Trump’s ...
  11. GOP congressman says McCarthy’s ...
  12. Chris Wallace says he’s unsure of ...
  13. Musk buying Twitter alarms Democrats
  14. The long-term consequences of ...
  15. Supreme Court agrees to review death ...
  16. Physician task force no longer ...
  17. Black homeownership faces new ...
  18. The 2024 surprise few can see coming
Load more

Video

See all Video