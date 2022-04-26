Fox tops April cable news ratings rankings

Fox News came in first place among the three major cable news channels in the monthly ratings for April, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

Fox ranked number one in all of basic cable in total day viewers for the 14th month in a row and notched 66 of the top 100 cable telecasts, gaining an average of 1.5 million total day viewers. In prime time, Fox netted an average of 2.4 million viewers, including 364,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

CNN averaged 582,000 total day viewers in April, and MSNBC came in second with 668,000. In prime time, MSNBC notched 1.1 million, while CNN averaged 694,000.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox’s top-rated prime-time program, averaged 3.4 million viewers and 560,000 in the demographic.