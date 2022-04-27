On the lawn: The White House correspondents’ dinner is back

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is back after a hiatus due to the pandemic, and President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be attending for the first time since taking office. The D.C. tradition brings together reporters, administration officials and typically some celebrities.

Also on Wednesday, the Bidens are hosting the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year at the White House. The first lady is a longtime educator and the event honors teachers from each state and territory for their excellence in teaching.

Biden will honor former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, alongside former President Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.