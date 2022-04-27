trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

On the lawn: The White House correspondents’ dinner is back

by TheHill.com - 04/27/22 10:44 AM ET

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is back after a hiatus due to the pandemic, and President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be attending for the first time since taking office. The D.C. tradition brings together reporters, administration officials and typically some celebrities.

Also on Wednesday, the Bidens are hosting the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year at the White House. The first lady is a longtime educator and the event honors teachers from each state and territory for their excellence in teaching.

Biden will honor former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, alongside former President Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Tags Biden Clinton Hillary Clinton Jill Biden Madeleine Albright White House correspondents dinner

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise ...
  2. New details show extent of GOP effort ...
  3. Is the US housing market headed for a ...
  4. Dems offer reality check on ...
  5. House panel to explore ...
  6. Cawthorn says ‘establishment’ is ...
  7. Tucker Carlson: McCarthy ‘sounds in ...
  8. Message to woke corporate ...
  9. Budowsky: Why a Biden comeback may be ...
  10. White House correspondents’ dinner ...
  11. McCarthy’s comment on Trump ...
  12. Gazprom decision sparks outrage from ...
  13. The Constitution won’t save Greene ...
  14. Rising: April 27, 2022
  15. Fauci: US ‘out of the pandemic ...
  16. Illinois governor’s race becomes ...
  17. State Department union ‘deeply ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
Load more

Video

See all Video