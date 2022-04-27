trending:

News

Watch live: Biden, Clintons deliver remarks at Albright funeral service

by The Hill Staff - 04/27/22 10:27 AM ET

President Biden, former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will speak at the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Washington National Cathedral.

The observances are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

