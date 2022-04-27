How one controversial policy could spread to other states
When a controversial bill is introduced in one statehouse, policymakers across the country may take note and offer similar proposals. If the bill passes, it sets a strong example as a winning formula.
That once-extreme idea might now spread to other states. Along the way, Congress and the White House could spot an opportunity.
National politics reporter Reid Wilson explains in the video above.
