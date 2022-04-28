trending:

News

Watch Live: Mayorkas testifies before House panel on southern border

by The Hill Staff - 04/28/22 9:45 AM ET

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify Thursday before a House committee amid controversy over the Biden administration’s plan to lift pandemic-related limits on entry to the U.S. by asylum seekers.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Watch the live video above.

