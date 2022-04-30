Hollywood comes to Washington at Funny or Die and People’s bash

Politics and Hollywood collided at Funny or Die and People Magazine’s “Washington’s Funniest Party” Friday night to take the edge off before Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

The production company – now owned by former Democratic National Committee finance chairman Henry Muñoz III – and the magazine hosted the “smart casual” attire soiree at The REACH at the Kennedy Center, complete with a milkshake bar, ice cream taco stand and a churro station.

Actor Billy Eichner, the special guest of the night, is no stranger to politics, as he was very active in get out the vote efforts in the 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential election. “The Billy on the Street” star said he comes to these events to push politicians on issues like LGBTQ+ rights, now under fire by Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“ [Republicans] keep going back to the well and when they need a scapegoat, LGBTQ people are always there for them and now they’re focused on kids and teenagers and trans kids,” Eichner, who wrote and is starring in an upcoming movie featuring an all LGBTQ+ cast, told The Hill.

“These are the most vulnerable members of our society,” Eichner said. “This shit is cruel and dangerous and by letting them get away with it, it will only get worse and worse.”

Muñoz, whose wedding was officiated by President Biden, said he will also be active this November by working with the White House and DNC to achieve more Latino representation. He previously established Momento Latino in 2020 with actress Eva Longoria Bastón, chef José Andrés and others to improve health and socioeconomic outcomes for Latinos.

“My husband Kyle and I are back a couple of times a month and right now I have to say my favorite part about being in D.C. is the intersection of politics and culture,” Muñoz, who just accepted a role as chairman of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino, told The Hill.

Others on the red carpet included Funny or Die CEO Mike Farah and actors Danny Ramirez, Harry Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Brooke Shields and Kevin McHale.