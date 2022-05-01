Hutchinson: Trump reelection campaign wouldn’t affect decision on presidential bid

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) said on Sunday that a Trump reelection campaign in 2024 wouldn’t affect his decision on launching his own presidential campaign.

Hutchinson said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he is considering a White House bid in 2024.

“Even if President Trump runs, you will want to consider running?” host Dana Bash asked. “His candidacy won’t affect yours?”

“No, it won’t. I’ve made it clear I think we ought to have a different direction in the future. And so I’m not aligned in with him on some of his endorsements, but also the direction he wants to take our country,” Hutchinson told Bash.

“I think he’s did a lot of good things for our country, but we need to go a different direction,” he added, referring to Trump. “And so that’s not a factor in my decision-making process.”

Hutchinson made an appearance at the New England Council and The New Hampshire Institute of Politics & Political Library at Saint Anselm College’s “Politics & Eggs” event last month. The event is considered a mainstay in the presidential campaign for politicians seeking a possible run for the White House.

When Bash asked about his appearance at the event, Hutchinson, who is in his second term as Arkansas governor, said a potential presidential bid is on the table, noting his current focus on issues such as Title 42.

“I am, but you got to get through of course that this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table, Hutchinson told Bash.

“And that’s one of the reasons I was in New Hampshire and you had Secretary Mayorkas on and the border security is such an incredible issue,” Hutchinson added, referring to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “So there’s much to be done there. I care about those issues. And yes I’m going to be engaged this year and hopefully beyond that.”