Taiwan ‘can learn from Ukraine’ in face of China threat: foreign minister

Taiwan’s foreign minister on Sunday said the country could learn from Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion amid fears that China could launch a similar attack on the island nation.

“We try to see what we can learn from Ukraine in defending ourselves,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Sunday during an interview on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”

China, which has claimed sovereignty over Taiwan despite the island’s self governance, has tacitly supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, further stoking fears about a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Wu pointed to Ukrainians’ defense strategy as a potential model for the island nation as he likened relations between Taiwan and China to that of Ukraine and Russia.

“There are two things, of course,” Wu told CNN. “The first is asymmetric capability. Look at the Ukrainians, they use small personal weapons to go against a large enemy. And I think that is something we can learn from. In fact, we have been preparing for that, but we need to make more investment in this regard.”

“The second area we can learn from Ukraine is civil defense. Look at the Ukrainian people,” the foreign minister also said. “All of the males are having the determination to defend the country. They want to serve in the military. They want to go to the war zones to fight against Russia. That kind of spirit is enviable for the Taiwanese people.”

“When there’s a war, we need friends and allies to support Taiwan, as in the case of Ukraine,” he added.

Wu said that Taiwan, like Ukraine, was ready to defend itself — with support from the U.S. and other countries.

“The people here in Taiwan are ready and prepared to defend ourselves,” he added. “We are asking the United States and other governments to provide Taiwan with necessary defensive articles, so that we are able to defend ourselves.”