Confidence in economic leadership of Biden, Federal Reserve chair drops: poll

Americans’ confidence in President Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s ability to navigate the country through record inflation and the rising price of goods and services is down significantly from last year, according to a new poll.

The Gallup survey published on Monday found confidence in the abilities of Powell, Biden and leaders in Congress fell by double digits since last April.

Slightly more than four in 10 U.S. adults now have almost no confidence in Biden and Democratic congressional leaders’ economic competence.

Thirty percent said the same of Republican leaders and 22 percent said the same of Powell, Gallup found.

Among those polled, 80 percent of Democrats said they have confidence in Biden on the economic front, compared to just 8 percent among Republicans.

The Gallup poll was conducted April 1-19, among 1,018 adults. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.