The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Inside Pelosi’s secret trip to Ukraine

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

THE LATEST WITH UKRAINE

Nancy Pelosi’s secret trip to Ukraine:



Over the weekend, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine. https://bit.ly/3vy7Zui

Who joined her?: Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Bill Keating (D-Mass.) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.).

Did Pelosi meet with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky?: Yes.

What this trip highlighted: The limits of Western military involvement. The U.S. has provided significant financial support, but it’s tricky in the age of nuclear arms.

More on the significance of the trip, via The Hill’s Mike Lillis: https://bit.ly/3vy7Zui

➤ TIDBITS FROM THE TRIP:

Zelensky tweeted a video of his meeting with Pelosi: I can’t even fathom the security that was involved with this meeting. Watch: https://bit.ly/3F4pohj

Here’s a photo of the congressional delegation: Tweeted by Room Rater: https://bit.ly/377o1Sl

Jill is going to eastern Europe:

First lady Jill Biden is traveling to Romania and Slovakia later this week to meet with Ukrainian refugees and U.S. service members. https://bit.ly/3KBTEB2

When does she leave?: May 5

Keep in mind: “The trip will be the first lady’s second solo trip abroad, after she attended the Olympics in Japan last year.”

It's Monday — Happy May, Justin Timberlake! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Notice our new look? We are giving The Hill's 12:30 Report a little facelift.

IN THE GOP

Keeping that dirty laundry locked away:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has kept strictly silent with his Senate GOP colleagues, including members of his inner circle, about his sour relationship with former President Trump, according to senators interviewed by The Hill.”

Keep in mind — this is not out of character for McConnell: McConnell “takes pride in his discipline and ability to stay on message.”

Why his colleagues say this is the case: “[He] hasn’t felt the need to attempt any damage control, in part because his relationship with Trump is already as bad as it can get and he doesn’t see it as any obstacle to being re-elected as Senate Republican leader…”

And then … there’s House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): Following the reporting from the New York Times journalists, “McCarthy scrambled to contain political fallout from the book by speaking to Trump by phone to reassure the former president that he remained loyal and then making a round of calls to House Republican colleagues to assure them that his relationship with Trump was still good.”

More on McConnell’s decision to stay quiet: https://bit.ly/3KBHvfq

Will the Jan. 6 investigation make it to Trump?:



Via The Hill’s Harper Neidig and Rebecca Beitsch, “The Department of Justice (DOJ) is facing mounting questions about whether its Jan. 6 investigation is building up to scrutinizing former President Trump’s role in the attack on the Capitol or the broader effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.” https://bit.ly/38Iijql

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s order for the probe: “[B]eginning with prosecutions against rioters who can be easily tied to the attack on the Capitol then working up to various plotters, funders and others who may have had an indirect role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.”

^ But some Democrats are frustrated with that approach — and the apparent lack of progress: https://bit.ly/38Iijql

➤ ‘FEDERAL JUDGE REJECTS RNC LAWSUIT AGAINST JAN. 6 PANEL’:

Back story to the suit: “The [Republican National Committee (RNC)] had alleged its First and Fourth Amendment rights were violated when the panel subpoenaed Salesforce, a software company it used for fundraising efforts.” https://bit.ly/3F9Dais

IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Nerd prom returns!:

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner returned last weekend for the first time since 2019 (!)

RED CARPET HIGHLIGHTS:

Including Drew Barrymore, Kim Kardashian with Pete Davidson, Brooke Shields and Martha Stewart. Photos from People: https://bit.ly/3KC4h7d

➤ THE BEST JOKES FROM THE DINNER:

“Biden teases Fox News over vaccine.”

“Noah pans large gathering during pandemic.”

“Biden jokes about his age, poll numbers.”

“Noah prods Jen Psaki over reported gig at MSNBC.”

over reported gig at MSNBC.” “Noah takes a dig at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).”

The jokes, with context, if you want a brief distraction from work: https://bit.ly/37STTL5

“

“A special thanks to the 42 percent of you that actually applauded. I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have.” – President Biden told guests of the WHCA dinner.

Lol:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3vXEtNB

^ Towards the end of the clip — Biden pointed out that everyone at the dinner had to prove they are vaccinated and boosted: “So if you’re at home watching this and you’re wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter,” Biden said. “They’re all here, vaccinated and boosted. All of ’em.” Watch the crowd’s reaction, including from Fox News’s Peter Doocy: https://bit.ly/3vXEtNB

LATEST WITH COVID-19

Like a carnival ride moving up and down:



Via The New York Times’s Sharon Otterman and Emma G. Fitzsimmons, “As coronavirus cases continue to rise in New York City, the city entered a higher risk level for the virus on Monday, a troubling reminder that the pandemic is not over and that the virus still has the power to harm New Yorkers.” https://nyti.ms/3LEdPjc

Specifically: “The city moved into the medium, or yellow, risk category for virus transmission, a development that could trigger the return of public health restrictions, although they are not required.”

NUMBERS IN THE U.S.

Cases to date: 81,173,065

Death toll: 991,030

Current hospitalizations: 9,809

Shots administered: 576 million

Fully vaccinated: 66.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

⏱ ON TAP:

The gist: The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is at the White House.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate returns. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3LwywNV

5:30 p.m. EDT: A cloture vote on Joshua Frost’s nomination to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury.

📺 WHAT TO WATCH:

1:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden presents the Presidential Rank Awards to 230 winners from 37 federal agencies. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3OJWeZ8

2:30 p.m. EDT White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3y5Z0SE

4 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3MEvK9u

