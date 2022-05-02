On the lawn: Biden hits the road to showcase commitment to Ukraine
President Biden is traveling to Alabama on Tuesday, a big trip to a Republican-controlled state with the midterm elections just several months away.
The trip to a Lockheed Martin facility that manufactures weapon systems like Javelin anti-tank missiles is focused on his administration’s comment to providing equipment to Ukraine and follows the president’s ask to Congress last week to authorize another $33 billion in assistance to the country.
There are also a few celebrations at the White House this week, starting on Monday when the Bidens are hosting a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. President Biden will also present the Presidential Rank Awards to career civil servants on Monday.
On Thursday, the Bidens are hosting a Cinco de Mayo reception for the May 5 holiday.
