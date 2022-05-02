Internal NBC News review finds nearly a dozen articles containing plagiarized material

NBC News revealed an internal review conducted by the news organization has turned up instances of plagiarism in nearly a dozen online articles by a single reporter.

In a stand-alone note to readers published on Monday, NBC News said it had found 11 articles “written by a reporter over the last year that did not meet our standards for original material.”

“The articles contained passages from other news organizations that were used without attribution,” the note read. “In all cases, the passages were not central to the stories, but instead contained supplemental or background material that did not represent original reporting.”

The outlet did not name the reporter, indicate how it had been made aware of the plagiarized material or say if any action had been taken against the employee who authored the articles in question.

“An editor’s note has been placed on each of the articles, and the passages that were plagiarized have been removed,” the outlet said. “Maintaining the trust of our readers and viewers is essential to NBC News, and our work must always meet the highest standards of our profession.”