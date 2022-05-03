Whoopi Goldberg grows angry while talking Roe: ‘This is a human issue’

Whoopi Goldberg of ABC’s “The View” grew angry Tuesday while discussing a draft Supreme Court decision that would erase the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing the right to an abortion across the country.

“You got people telling me I gotta wear a mask, or don’t wear a mask, or do this. Everybody wants to tell me what to do,” Goldberg said during Tuesday’s show. “My doctor, and myself, and my child. That’s who makes the decision.”

Goldberg defended Roe, saying it was necessary to assure women had “somewhere safe and somewhere clean” to have an abortion.

“It has nothing to do religion, this is not a religious issue,” she said, growing visibly angry. “This is a human issue.”

Getting an abortion is not easy or something women do casually, Goldberg argued, saying opponents of Roe should start “the conversation with ‘I know how hard this must be for you.'”

“If you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being whether I subscribe to your religion or not,” she said. “And that is not OK.”

The bombshell draft Supreme Court decision, leaked to Politico and published on Monday night, shows the court overturning Roe.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday said the draft was authentic but that the opinion “does not represent the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

The Supreme Court now has six conservative justices to three liberal justices, and a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has been seen as a possibility in its current term.