News

Explained: How war crimes are defined and enforced

by TheHill.com - 05/04/22 6:41 PM ET

More than 3,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia began its invasion, according to the United Nations.

These numbers, coupled with the sheer amount of destruction seen in Ukraine at the hands of Russian forces, have brought some to call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be charged with war crimes.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage explains what it would take to charge Putin with war crimes and explores whether the Russian leader could actually be prosecuted.

