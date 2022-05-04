Telemarketing executive sentenced after two decades on the run for tax fraud

Authorities said on Wednesday that a former telemarketing executive has been deported to the U.S. from Costa Rica to face sentencing after spending more than two decades on the run for tax fraud.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Robin J. McPherson, formerly of San Diego, Calif., and two other associates were found guilty in December 2000 on charges related to defrauding the IRS and tax evasion.

Prosecutors said at trial that McPherson — the former president, owner, and chief operating officer of Continental Wireless Cable Inc. — and his two unidentified associates took steps to evade paying taxes on profits earned by the company, resulting in more than $1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS.

Following his conviction, McPherson allegedly fled from the U.S. and did not return for his sentencing hearing in March 2001.

Continental Wireless sold more than $30 million in partnership interests in wireless cable systems before being closed down by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the statement noted.

McPherson will be sentences at a later date, but is expected to serve up to five years in prison for each conspiracy and tax evasion charge against him, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties as well, the DOJ said.

“While honest Americans are paying their fair share this filing season, they will be reminded that the department and IRS will ensure that those who have defrauded the IRSs are held fully accountable, no matter how long it takes,” acting deputy assistant attorney general Stuart Goldberg said in the statement.

The former telemarketing executive is also wanted in Oregon for separate fraud and money laundering charges, related to a scheme in which he allegedly stole $1.2 million from investors in a fake Costa Rican real estate development. McPherson was charged in that case in 2020, according to the DOJ statement.

McPherson used the funds to pay for his own personal expenses including his mortgage, the statement noted.