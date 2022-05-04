Support for Adams on crime falling in New York City

Support among New Yorkers for Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) handling of crime, one of his central campaign issues, has declined in recent weeks, according to a Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday.

The new poll found that 37 percent of city residents approved of Adams’ performance on crime, compared to 54 percent who disapproved, a stark contract from the 49 percent who approved and 35 percent who disapproved in a February survey.

Twenty-five percent of registered Republicans approved of the new mayor’s handling of crime, compared to 45 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of Independents. And along racial lines, 34 percent of white residents approved, compared to 46 percent of Black residents and 33 percent of Hispanic respondents.

A mass shooter injured at least 10 people in a subway shooting on April 12, shaking the city and prompting Adams to double down on his pledge to combat gun crime.

“This is not only a New York City problem — this rage, this violence, these guns, these relentless shootings are an American problem. It’s going to take all levels of government to solve it,” Adams said at the time.

Adams appeared at the Met Gala this week in a suit emblazoned with the message “End Gun Violence.”

According to the Quinnipiac poll, 86 percent of those surveyed said they support having more police officers stationed in the city’s subway systems, while 12 percent of those surveyed opposed the idea.