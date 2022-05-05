Scarborough: GOP believes ‘life begins at conception but ends at childbirth’

MSNBC pundit Joe Scarborough tore into leading Republicans on Thursday for their rhetoric on abortion following the leak of a draft opinion showing the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The Republicans say ‘oh we’re going to replace and reform.’ They haven’t done anything,” Scarborough said on his show, “Morning Joe.” “The fact is, they do support the death penalty, that is one thing they support. But more and more this seems to be a party that really believes that life begins at conception but ends at childbirth.”

The host blasted the GOP for messaging pledging support for the rights of an unborn child, “but the second they’re born, they’re on their own,” he said.

“This is not a party that gives a damn about those babies who are actually born and what happens to them after they are born,” Scarborough continued. “It’s so hypocritical.”

Several GOP senators and governors have cheered news of the draft opinion from the court, which currently has a conservative majority.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have accused several conservative justices of misleading lawmakers and the public about their views on the landmark decision granting the right to an abortion.

Leading Republicans and conservative media figures have spent the last several days fixated on the fact the draft opinion was leaked, suggesting it was done so by a liberal inside the court with the goal of intimidating the justices or changing votes on the issue.

On Wednesday, Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough’s co-host and wife, attacked Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for his comments this week suggesting the “story of the day” is the leak instead of the content of the draft opinion.