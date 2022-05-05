trending:

News

Midterms 2022: Tight races open pathways to GOP majority in both chambers

by TheHill.com - 05/05/22 9:40 AM ET

As midterm elections quickly approach, competitive races across the country reveal pathways to a GOP majority in both chambers come November.

The Hill’s editor in chief, Bob Cusack, and national politics reporter Julia Manchester sit down to discuss the road maps ahead for Democrats and Republicans — and which races to watch as both parties fight for control of Congress in November.

Watch the second episode in a new conversational series unpacking the upcoming midterms above.

