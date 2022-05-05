trending:

News

Watch live: State, Homeland, Health officials testify on securing the southern border

by The Hill Staff - 05/05/22 10:10 AM ET

Officials from the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health & Human Services will appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee for a hearing titled “Securing and Ensuring Order on the Southwest Border.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

