Watch live: State, Homeland, Health officials testify on securing the southern border
Officials from the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health & Human Services will appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee for a hearing titled “Securing and Ensuring Order on the Southwest Border.”
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
