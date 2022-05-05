This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

The week opened with an explosive Politico report revealing a draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito that would gut federal protections for abortion rights. Advocates, experts, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle delivered strong responses to the unprecedented leak and the would-be implications should the draft opinion later become final, overruling the protections cemented in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Democratic leaders are calling for legislation that would codify Roe into law and imploring voters to head to the ballots in November. Meanwhile, Republicans have placed their focus on the unknown leaker, calling for repercussions and emphasizing the consequences of such a leak on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.

