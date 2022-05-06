News Photos of the Week: SCOTUS protests, Eid al-Fitr and a rescue turtle by The Hill staff - 05/06/22 3:22 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Dita Alangkara Young boys light smoke bombs as they celebrate the eve of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 1. Associated Press/Dita Alangkara Thousands file through an avenue during a May Day march to Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, on May 1. Claudia Daut/Pool via AP Employees of Ukraine’s Feldman EcoPark move rescued turtles to a temporary location in the Poltava region two hours west of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 2. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo Gigi Hadid arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” in New York City on May 2. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Following the leak of a Supreme Court draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade, protesters gather in the middle of the night in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 3. Anna Rose Layden Protesters react in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 3 after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade later this year. Anna Rose Layden Nat McGartland, 27, of College Park, Md., makes signs on a letterpress during a protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 3 after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision later this year. Anna Rose Layden Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) speaks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) during a press event on May 3 to discuss the leaked opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito overturning down Roe v. Wade. Greg Nash Protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 3 after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Anna Rose Layden Leonard Padilla and 5-year-old Ivan Padilla watch a wildfire burn near Las Vegas, N.M., on May 3. Flames raced across more of New Mexico’s pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles over the past several weeks. Associated Press/Thomas Peipert U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance embraces his wife, Usha Vance, after winning the Republican primary at an election night event at the Duke Energy Convention Center on May 3 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Vance, who was endorsed by former President Trump, narrowly won over former state Treasurer Josh Mandel. Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Biden shakes hands with members of Team USA during a May 4 ceremony at the White House to celebrate their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk sitting on a police barricade makes a joke about lawmakers during a protest outside Parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 5. Associated Press/Eranga Jayawardena Municipal workers clean the grounds around an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on May 5. Associated Press/Andriy Andriyenko Pallbearers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry the coffin of World War I soldier Pvt. William Johnston during a reburial service at Loos British Cemetery in Loos-en-Gohelle, France, on May 5. Johnston, a member of the Royal Scots Fusiliers, was identified after an engraved spoon was found alongside him. Associated Press/Virginia Mayo A horse tries to bite a trainer while being bathed at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 6. The 148th Kentucky Derby is scheduled for May 7. Associated Press/Brynn Anderson Photos curated by Greg Nash, Anna Rose Layden and Madeline Monroe. 