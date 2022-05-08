trending:

UN ambassador: Jill Biden visit to Ukraine sends a ‘strong message of support’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/08/22 10:25 AM ET
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN), said on Sunday that first lady Jill Biden’s visit to Ukraine sends a “strong message of support” amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of its neighbor.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Thomas-Greenfield told moderator Jake Tapper that Biden’s visit with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, sends an important message of “encouragement” on this Mother’s Day. 

“The first lady’s visit has given so much support and encouragement to the Ukrainian women and children and for her to go there on Mother’s Day to meet with the Ukrainian first lady, I think, sends a very strong, a very positive message,” Thomas-Greenfield told Tapper. 

Thomas-Greenfield also mentioned that she saw the strength and courage Ukrainian women have shown during her travels a few weeks ago, adding that Biden’s visit will send a “strong message” regarding U.S.-Ukraine relations. 

“I’ve met with Ukrainian mothers at the border when I traveled to Romania and Moldova a few weeks ago, I’ve seen the strength that these women have,” Thomas-Greenfield told Tapper. 

“So having the first lady there, encouraging them supporting them, actually, in Ukraine, I think sends a strong message of support and commitment that the U.S. government has to supporting Ukrainians moving forward,” Thomas-Greenfield concluded. 

Biden made a surprise visit to the western part of Ukraine earlier Sunday to meet with Zelenska. 

It was a part of Biden’s trip to Europe over the weekend, where she first met with Ukrainian refugees.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began last February, has killed thousands on both sides and displaced more than 5.8 million Ukrainian citizens.

