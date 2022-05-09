Americans worrying more about finances: Gallup

More Americans are worrying about their finances, according to a new poll.

The Gallup survey published on Monday found the percentage of respondents worrying about how they will pay their bills is up 8 points in the past year to 40 percent, while more than half, 52 percent, are now concerned about maintaining their standard of living.

The percentage of respondents expressing worry about paying their rent or mortgage has also increased, up to 35 percent since last year, Gallup found, and 63 percent said they now worry if they will have enough money for retirement.

The percentage of Americans surveyed who expressed concern in the new poll about maintaining their standard of living is up 4 points from 2020 to 52 percent, the survey found. Gallup noted it is the first time since 2016 that a majority of respondents is expressing that doubt.

The poll was conducted April 1-19 among 1,018 adults. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.